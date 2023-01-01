Egg rolls in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve egg rolls
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
2441 Van Horn Rd, Trenton
|Pepperoni Egg Rolls 3
|$10.00
Home made egg rolls dipped and fried served with pizza sauce for dipping
RoundHouse BBQ -
RoundHouse BBQ -
2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton
|BBQ Pork Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Slow-smoked pork mixed with our house made slaw & Carolina sauce wrapped inside a wonton and fried golden brown. Each order has 3 egg rolls.
|Egg Roll of the Day
|$9.00