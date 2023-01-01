Egg rolls in Trenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Trenton restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern

2441 Van Horn Rd, Trenton

Avg 4.5 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoni Egg Rolls 3$10.00
Home made egg rolls dipped and fried served with pizza sauce for dipping
More about Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
Consumer pic

 

RoundHouse BBQ -

2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pork Egg Rolls$9.00
Slow-smoked pork mixed with our house made slaw & Carolina sauce wrapped inside a wonton and fried golden brown. Each order has 3 egg rolls.
Egg Roll of the Day$9.00
More about RoundHouse BBQ -
Restaurant banner

 

Mamacita's -

3022 West Jefferson Ave., Trenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Egg Rolls$13.00
Yukatan Style Shrimp, Melted Cheese, Slow Cooked Beef, Flour Tortillas
(3 Tacos)
More about Mamacita's -

