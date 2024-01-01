Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Trenton restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
RoundHouse BBQ -
2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
More about RoundHouse BBQ -
22118 West Rd - Andy's Pizza & Subs
22118 West Rd, Woodhaven
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$5.25
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo
More about 22118 West Rd - Andy's Pizza & Subs
Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton
Burritos
Caesar Salad
Boneless Wings
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
Neighborhoods within Trenton to explore
Downriver
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More near Trenton to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Dearborn
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Wyandotte
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 3.8
(11 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Westland
No reviews yet
Redford
Avg 2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(786 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(740 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston