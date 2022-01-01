Mac and cheese in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Round House BBQ
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • RIBS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Round House BBQ
2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
|Ultimate Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Our creamy mac & cheese with bacon, jalapeno, and your choice of brisket, pork, chicken, sausage, or turkey mixed in, then topped with our special blend of cheeses and fired golden delicious brown. Served with Texas toast and your choice of 1 side.
More about Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
2441 Van Horn Rd, Trenton
|10" Mac and Cheese
|$12.00
|14" Mac and Cheese
|$15.00