Mac and cheese in Trenton

Go
Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Round House BBQ image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • RIBS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Round House BBQ

2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Ultimate Mac & Cheese$15.00
Our creamy mac & cheese with bacon, jalapeno, and your choice of brisket, pork, chicken, sausage, or turkey mixed in, then topped with our special blend of cheeses and fired golden delicious brown. Served with Texas toast and your choice of 1 side.
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern

2441 Van Horn Rd, Trenton

Avg 4.5 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
10" Mac and Cheese$12.00
14" Mac and Cheese$15.00
Truago image

SEAFOOD

Truago

2775 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

Avg 4.2 (1033 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE Mac N Cheese$5.00
Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company

23151 Allen Road, Woodhaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
DWC Mac N Cheese
Maverick's - Woodhaven image

 

Maverick's - Woodhaven

20970 West Rd, Woodhaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bites$10.00
Mac & Cheese$4.50
