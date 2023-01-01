Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve pancakes

Maverick's - Woodhaven image

 

Maverick's - Woodhaven - 20970 West Rd

20970 West Rd, Woodhaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Cream Pancakes (3)$7.50
Pancake (1)$3.00
More about Maverick's - Woodhaven - 20970 West Rd
Consumer pic

 

Brewligans Public House - 2385 Fort St

2385 Fort St, Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MTS Famous Fluffy Blueberry Pancakes$8.99
Stack of the same pancakes Matt's kids lose their mind over. Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, or Dearborn ham. Served with organic maple syrup, and whipped cream
More about Brewligans Public House - 2385 Fort St

