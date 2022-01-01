Downriver restaurants you'll love

Downriver restaurants
Toast

Downriver's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Must-try Downriver restaurants

Round House BBQ image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • RIBS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Round House BBQ

2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.50
Slow smoked, pulled pork piled high on a buttermilk brioche bun topped with pickles and served with your choice of sauce on the side.
Pulled Pork Dinner$15.00
Our pork has been slow smoked for at least 12 hours before being hand pulled. Piled high with Texas toast, your choice of 2 sides, and sauce on the side.
Ultimate Mac & Cheese$15.00
Our creamy mac & cheese with bacon, jalapeno, and your choice of brisket, pork, chicken, sausage, or turkey mixed in, then topped with our special blend of cheeses and fired golden delicious brown. Served with Texas toast and your choice of 1 side.
More about Round House BBQ
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern

2441 Van Horn Rd, Trenton

Avg 4.5 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Ravioli$8.00
Pepper jack stuffed and fried to golden brown,
served with marinara or ranch for dipping
Ragazzo Calzone$10.00
Hand rolled pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella, our pizza sauce and choice of two toppings.
add additional topping .50
Build Your Own Pasta$14.00
Spaghetti or gemelli pasta with your choice of sauce and meat, and served with ourhouse salad
Marinara Meatballs ( Chicken or Beef)
Alfredo Chicken Breast
Palomino Crumbled Italian Sausage
Arrabbiata Crumbled Beef
More about Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
Truago image

SEAFOOD

Truago

2775 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton

Avg 4.2 (1033 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Picatta$19.00
Sautéed Chicken Breast Medallions, Artichoke Hearts, Capers Lemon Picatta Sauce, Choice of Rice or Pasta
Cheese Moons$8.00
Half Moon Panko Provolone Tomato Basil Sauce
More about Truago
The Big Salad image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Big Salad

19143 WEST RD, Woodhaven

Avg 4.6 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Big Salad
Map

