Downriver restaurants you'll love

More about Round House BBQ
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • RIBS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Round House BBQ
2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.50
Slow smoked, pulled pork piled high on a buttermilk brioche bun topped with pickles and served with your choice of sauce on the side.
|Pulled Pork Dinner
|$15.00
Our pork has been slow smoked for at least 12 hours before being hand pulled. Piled high with Texas toast, your choice of 2 sides, and sauce on the side.
|Ultimate Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Our creamy mac & cheese with bacon, jalapeno, and your choice of brisket, pork, chicken, sausage, or turkey mixed in, then topped with our special blend of cheeses and fired golden delicious brown. Served with Texas toast and your choice of 1 side.
More about Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
2441 Van Horn Rd, Trenton
|Popular items
|Fried Ravioli
|$8.00
Pepper jack stuffed and fried to golden brown,
served with marinara or ranch for dipping
|Ragazzo Calzone
|$10.00
Hand rolled pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella, our pizza sauce and choice of two toppings.
add additional topping .50
|Build Your Own Pasta
|$14.00
Spaghetti or gemelli pasta with your choice of sauce and meat, and served with ourhouse salad
Marinara Meatballs ( Chicken or Beef)
Alfredo Chicken Breast
Palomino Crumbled Italian Sausage
Arrabbiata Crumbled Beef
More about Truago
SEAFOOD
Truago
2775 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton
|Popular items
|Lg Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Picatta
|$19.00
Sautéed Chicken Breast Medallions, Artichoke Hearts, Capers Lemon Picatta Sauce, Choice of Rice or Pasta
|Cheese Moons
|$8.00
Half Moon Panko Provolone Tomato Basil Sauce