Trenton bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Trenton restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Trenton

Kuo Social image

SEAFOOD

Kuo Social

2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Soong Lettuce Wraps$16.95
Diced Chicken, Light Soy, Toasted Pine Nuts
Sesame Chicken$19.95
Medallions of white meat chicken- quick-fried then glazed with our sweet and tangy Sesame Sauce
Pork & Shrimp Dumplings$12.95
Pan seared only. Sweet Chinese Chives, Ground Pork, Floridian Rock Shrimp
More about Kuo Social
The Revere image

 

The Revere

802 RIVER RD, WEST TRENTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Create A Family Package$85.00
Chef Arthur's XYZ$22.00
Seasoned Chicken$28.00
More about The Revere
Marsilio's Kitchen image

 

Marsilio's Kitchen

71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Parm$23.00
pan fried breaded chicken / baked with mozzarella / fresh marinara / penne pasta
Eggplant Rollatini$12.00
baked jumbo sliced pan-fried eggplant / whipped ricotta / marinara / mozzarella
House Salad$4.95
mixed greens / provolone / balsamic vinaigrette
More about Marsilio's Kitchen
Pura Vida Restaurant image

 

Pura Vida Restaurant

228 Cummings avenue, Trenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pura Vida Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Trenton

Egg Rolls

Filet Mignon

Fried Rice

Map

More near Trenton to explore

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston