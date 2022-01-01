Trenton Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Trenton
More about Diamond's
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
|Popular items
|App Stuffed Long Hots
|$12.95
Long Hot Peppers stuffed with Sausage & Broccoli Rabe and baked with Imported Provolone Cheese
|Lemon Sorbet
|$6.95
Refreshing Italian Lemon ice
|Pencil Points Calabrese
|$29.00
Penne with sweet sausage, pepperoncinis, plum tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
More about The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
SEAFOOD
The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
2275 Kuser Rd, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$21.50
Served with Linguine Marinara.
|Soft Shell Platter
|$34.00
Two "Whale" soft shell crabs. Served with roasted potatoes & vegetables.
|Boxer Salad
|$10.00
Spring mix, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh mozzarella & strawberries tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.
More about The Revere
The Revere
802 RIVER RD, WEST TRENTON
|Popular items
|Create A Family Package
|$85.00
|Chef Arthur's XYZ
|$22.00
|Seasoned Chicken
|$28.00
More about Marsilio's Kitchen
Marsilio's Kitchen
71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$23.00
pan fried breaded chicken / baked with mozzarella / fresh marinara / penne pasta
|Eggplant Rollatini
|$12.00
baked jumbo sliced pan-fried eggplant / whipped ricotta / marinara / mozzarella
|House Salad
|$4.95
mixed greens / provolone / balsamic vinaigrette