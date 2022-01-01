Trenton Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Trenton
More about El Chapin Family Restaurant
El Chapin Family Restaurant
1206 S Broad St, Trenton
|Popular items
|Arroz Amarillo
|$4.00
|Empanadas
|$2.25
|Frijoles
|$4.00
More about TacoRito
TacoRito
2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville
|Popular items
|Burrito (build your own)
Choose your own toppings or go standard (pico, cheese, lettuce, cheese, rice and beans)
|Crazy Nachos
Corn tortilla chips served topped with melted cheddar cheese and your choice of protein, lettuce, pickle jalapeno, pico de gio, sour cream, tomatoes, black beans, guacamole and cilantro.
|American Quesadilla
An Amero-Mexican classic. Cheddar cheese, Montreal jack cheese, onions and peppers and your choice of proteins. between 13 inch flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.