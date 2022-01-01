Trenton seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Trenton
More about Diamond's
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
|Popular items
|App Stuffed Long Hots
|$12.95
Long Hot Peppers stuffed with Sausage & Broccoli Rabe and baked with Imported Provolone Cheese
|Lemon Sorbet
|$6.95
Refreshing Italian Lemon ice
|Pencil Points Calabrese
|$29.00
Penne with sweet sausage, pepperoncinis, plum tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
More about The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
SEAFOOD
The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
2275 Kuser Rd, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$21.50
Served with Linguine Marinara.
|Soft Shell Platter
|$34.00
Two "Whale" soft shell crabs. Served with roasted potatoes & vegetables.
|Boxer Salad
|$10.00
Spring mix, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh mozzarella & strawberries tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Slice Of Brooklyn
Slice Of Brooklyn
1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Crisp romaine, house made croutons, shaved parmesan with caesar dressing.
|Sicilian
|$21.00
Puffy square crust, cheese blend, San Marzano tomato and parmagiano. (Light and airy)
|Wood Fired Wings
|$14.00
Choose your sauce:
Honey Sriracha or Mojito
Made in wood fired oven.