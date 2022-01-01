Trenton seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Trenton

Diamond's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
App Stuffed Long Hots$12.95
Long Hot Peppers stuffed with Sausage & Broccoli Rabe and baked with Imported Provolone Cheese
Lemon Sorbet$6.95
Refreshing Italian Lemon ice
Pencil Points Calabrese$29.00
Penne with sweet sausage, pepperoncinis, plum tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
More about Diamond's
The Stone Terrace by John Henry's image

SEAFOOD

The Stone Terrace by John Henry's

2275 Kuser Rd, Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (959 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm$21.50
Served with Linguine Marinara.
Soft Shell Platter$34.00
Two "Whale" soft shell crabs. Served with roasted potatoes & vegetables.
Boxer Salad$10.00
Spring mix, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh mozzarella & strawberries tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.
More about The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
Slice Of Brooklyn image

 

Slice Of Brooklyn

1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp romaine, house made croutons, shaved parmesan with caesar dressing.
Sicilian$21.00
Puffy square crust, cheese blend, San Marzano tomato and parmagiano. (Light and airy)
Wood Fired Wings$14.00
Choose your sauce:
Honey Sriracha or Mojito
Made in wood fired oven.
More about Slice Of Brooklyn

