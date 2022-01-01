Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve arugula salad

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arugula Salad$14.00
Arugula, strawberries, apples, and Gorgonzola cheese topped with walnuts in a raspberry vinaigrette
More about Diamond's
UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Honey Crisp Apple + Arugula Salad (V/GF)$0.00
Beautiful honey crisp apples, arugula spring mix, shaved red onion, toasted pumpkin seeds, marinated cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, chopped dates, citrus vinaigrette
Citrus + Arugula Salad (V/GF)$0.00
Segmented grapefruit, orange, shaved fennel, arugula, pomegranate seeds, toasted pistachios, mixed olives, cucumbers, and red onion, served with an orange citrus vinaigrette
More about UDC

