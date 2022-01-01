Arugula salad in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve arugula salad
More about Diamond's
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, strawberries, apples, and Gorgonzola cheese topped with walnuts in a raspberry vinaigrette
More about UDC
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
|Vegan Honey Crisp Apple + Arugula Salad (V/GF)
|$0.00
Beautiful honey crisp apples, arugula spring mix, shaved red onion, toasted pumpkin seeds, marinated cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, chopped dates, citrus vinaigrette
|Citrus + Arugula Salad (V/GF)
|$0.00
Segmented grapefruit, orange, shaved fennel, arugula, pomegranate seeds, toasted pistachios, mixed olives, cucumbers, and red onion, served with an orange citrus vinaigrette