Burritos in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve burritos

TacoRito of Robbinsville

2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mole Burrito$2.00
Street Style Burritos$1.50
Have it with French fries or Rice and your choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco.
Chipotle Burrito$1.25
Burrito covered in our smoky spicy chipotle salsa. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and topped of with sour cream.
More about TacoRito of Robbinsville
UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Pork Burrito (GFP)$0.00
crispy roast pork, fresh pico de Gallo, black beans, and yellow rice, stuffed in a large flour tortilla
Gluten Free Available
Vegan 3 Bean & Rice Burrito (V/GF)$0.00
Spiced + roasted black beans, cannelloni beans, and garbanzo beans, in a gluten free wrap with yellow rice, avocado, pico de gallo, sweet corn, and spicy vegan mayo
Roasted Shiitake Sushi Burrito (V/GF)$0.00
Roasted shiitake mushroom, cucumber, pickled radish, carrot, cucumber, Nori wrap, spicy vegan mayo
More about UDC
Arlee’s Raw Blends - Trenton

25 South Warren Street, Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$8.99
More about Arlee’s Raw Blends - Trenton

