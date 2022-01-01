Burritos in Trenton
TacoRito of Robbinsville
2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville
|Mole Burrito
|$2.00
|Street Style Burritos
|$1.50
Have it with French fries or Rice and your choice of Steak, Chicken or Shrimp sautéed in our lime vinaigrette sauce with fresh cabbage, onions, corn, cilantro and jalapenos. Topped with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy chili verde and Queso fresco.
|Chipotle Burrito
|$1.25
Burrito covered in our smoky spicy chipotle salsa. Inside contains Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions and topped of with sour cream.
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
|Crispy Pork Burrito (GFP)
|$0.00
crispy roast pork, fresh pico de Gallo, black beans, and yellow rice, stuffed in a large flour tortilla
Gluten Free Available
|Vegan 3 Bean & Rice Burrito (V/GF)
|$0.00
Spiced + roasted black beans, cannelloni beans, and garbanzo beans, in a gluten free wrap with yellow rice, avocado, pico de gallo, sweet corn, and spicy vegan mayo
|Roasted Shiitake Sushi Burrito (V/GF)
|$0.00
Roasted shiitake mushroom, cucumber, pickled radish, carrot, cucumber, Nori wrap, spicy vegan mayo