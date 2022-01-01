Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve calamari

Kuo Social image

SEAFOOD

Kuo Social

2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Peppercorn Calamari$17.95
Szechuan Peppercorn Powder, Crispy Lime Leaves, Sweet Anaheim Peppers
Tuscan Kale Calamari$15.95
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari - Catering$45.00
Fried Calamari$19.00
Calamari and sliced cherry peppers, lightly floured and fried, complimented with a side of spicy marinara sauce
Item pic

 

Thai ginger

1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
13. Fried Calamari (15-18 pcs)$14.00
Served with oriental sweet & sour sauce.
Item pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
South Beach Calamari$12.90
Tender fried calamari with a thai chili sauce, feta, cherry peppers, olives, sundried tomatoes
Calamari$12.90
Breaded and fried calamari served with homemade marinara sauce.
Calamari Zola$12.70
Tender fried calamari tossed with hot sauce and gorgonzola cream
Slice Of Brooklyn image

 

Slice Of Brooklyn

1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari
flash fried rings only
Small Tray Feeds 6-10
Large Tray 15-20
Grilled Calamari Salad$15.00
Field greens, cannelloni beans, tomatoes, lemon and olive oil.
Calamari Oreganata$14.00
Wood fired, long hots and lemon aioli, seasoned bread crumbs.
Calamari Fritto image

 

Marsilio's Kitchen

71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari Fritto$16.00
cherry peppers / marinara
