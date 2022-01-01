Calamari in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve calamari
More about Kuo Social
SEAFOOD
Kuo Social
2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville
|Peppercorn Calamari
|$17.95
Szechuan Peppercorn Powder, Crispy Lime Leaves, Sweet Anaheim Peppers
|Tuscan Kale Calamari
|$15.95
More about Diamond's
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
|Fried Calamari - Catering
|$45.00
|Fried Calamari
|$19.00
Calamari and sliced cherry peppers, lightly floured and fried, complimented with a side of spicy marinara sauce
More about Thai ginger
Thai ginger
1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton
|13. Fried Calamari (15-18 pcs)
|$14.00
Served with oriental sweet & sour sauce.
More about Villaggio Iccara
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
|South Beach Calamari
|$12.90
Tender fried calamari with a thai chili sauce, feta, cherry peppers, olives, sundried tomatoes
|Calamari
|$12.90
Breaded and fried calamari served with homemade marinara sauce.
|Calamari Zola
|$12.70
Tender fried calamari tossed with hot sauce and gorgonzola cream
More about Slice Of Brooklyn
Slice Of Brooklyn
1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township
|Fried Calamari
flash fried rings only
Small Tray Feeds 6-10
Large Tray 15-20
|Grilled Calamari Salad
|$15.00
Field greens, cannelloni beans, tomatoes, lemon and olive oil.
|Calamari Oreganata
|$14.00
Wood fired, long hots and lemon aioli, seasoned bread crumbs.