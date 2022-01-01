Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve cannolis

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$7.95
A Cannoli is a form of pastry that originated on the Island of Sicily. Consist of tube-shaped shells of deep fried pastry dough that are then filled with a slightly sweet and creamy filling made from ricotta cheese.
More about Diamond's
Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cannoli$4.90
More about Villaggio Iccara
Slice Of Brooklyn

1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brooklyn Cannoli$4.00
Nutella Cannoli Cake$7.00
More about Slice Of Brooklyn
Marsilio's Kitchen

71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannolis$8.00
More about Marsilio's Kitchen

