Cannolis in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve cannolis
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
|Cannoli
|$7.95
A Cannoli is a form of pastry that originated on the Island of Sicily. Consist of tube-shaped shells of deep fried pastry dough that are then filled with a slightly sweet and creamy filling made from ricotta cheese.
Slice Of Brooklyn
1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township
|Brooklyn Cannoli
|$4.00
|Nutella Cannoli Cake
|$7.00