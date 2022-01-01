Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese pizza in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Cheese Pizza
Trenton restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
No reviews yet
Cheese Pizza
$0.00
Medium, Large or Sicilian
More about Villaggio Iccara
Slice of Brooklyn
1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township
No reviews yet
2 for $25 Large Plain Cheese Pizza
$25.00
More about Slice of Brooklyn
Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton
Chicken Marsala
Pancakes
Chopped Salad
Lasagna
Rigatoni
Shrimp Scampi
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
More near Trenton to explore
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(51 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1688 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(573 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(855 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston