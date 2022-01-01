Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Chicken Noodle
More about UDC
Banner pic

 

Thai ginger - Thai Ginger

1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
68. Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Steamed chicken drumstick, rice noodle, Chinese broccoli and bean sprout with chicken broth
More about Thai ginger - Thai Ginger

Princeton

