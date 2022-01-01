Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Trenton

Go
Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Rossi’s Bar & Grill image

 

Rossi’s Bar & Grill

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$12.99
Traditional chicken parmigiana served on a torpedo roll
Chicken Parmigiana$18.99
More about Rossi’s Bar & Grill
Diamond's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana -L$15.00
Breaded cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
More about Diamond's
Item pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$9.59
Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal$52.99
Breaded Chicken Baked With Tomato Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese, Served Over Penne Pasta, Includes House Salad And Rolls
More about Villaggio Iccara
Item pic

 

Slice Of Brooklyn

1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana over House Made Pasta$16.99
breaded chicken, melted mozzarella in our House Made marinara sauce served over your choice of House Made pasta
More about Slice Of Brooklyn

Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton

Cake

Stuffed Mushrooms

French Fries

Quesadillas

Sauteed Spinach

Chopped Salad

Mac And Cheese

Fried Rice

Map

More near Trenton to explore

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston