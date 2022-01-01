Chicken parmesan in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Rossi’s Bar & Grill
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$12.99
Traditional chicken parmigiana served on a torpedo roll
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.99
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
|Chicken Parmigiana -L
|$15.00
Breaded cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$9.59
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.99
|Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal
|$52.99
Breaded Chicken Baked With Tomato Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese, Served Over Penne Pasta, Includes House Salad And Rolls