Chicken salad in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Brookwood Cafe image

 

The Brookwood Cafe

3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.75
Chicken Salad Club$12.75
More about The Brookwood Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.40
Grilled chicken, croutons, shaved Parmigiano, romaine, caesar
Chicken Milanese Salad$13.80
Lightly breaded and grilled chicken sliced over mixed greens, fennel, sundried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and shaved Parmigiano, salmoriglio
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.29
Fire-roasted chicken with carrots, tomatoes, olives, and croutons over romaine lettuce with our house dressing.
More about Villaggio Iccara
Item pic

 

Slice Of Brooklyn

1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Chicken$12.00
Crisp romaine, house made croutons, shaved parmesan and grilled chicken with caesar dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken breast, field greens, tomatoes, onions, toasted pecans, goat cheese, dried cranberries with honey balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Slice Of Brooklyn

