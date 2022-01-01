Chicken tenders in Trenton
Rossi’s Bar & Grill
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
with french fries and honey mustard
The Brookwood Cafe
3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.95
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
|Boneless Spicy Chicken Tenders
|$9.54
Lightly breaded chicken tenders basted in hot sauce served with fries.
Slice Of Brooklyn
1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township
|Chicken Fingers and Fries
|$10.00