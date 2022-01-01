Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala Wrap (GFP)$0.00
Shredded tikka masala chicken, celery, scallions, raisins, tamarind chutney, spinach, spinach wrap
More about UDC
Chic Gourmet Empanadas

2465 South Broad Street, White Horse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$6.00
More about Chic Gourmet Empanadas

