Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Chili
Trenton restaurants that serve chili
Mama Dude's
11 SUNNYBRAE BLVD, Hamilton
No reviews yet
House Chili Oil (8 oz.)
$5.00
More about Mama Dude's
TacoRito
2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Fries
$10.45
More about TacoRito
Thai ginger
1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton
No reviews yet
Fresh Chili Vinegar (4 oz)
$2.00
Dry Chili (2 oz)
$3.00
More about Thai ginger
Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton
Eggplant Parm
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Lasagna
Chicken Pizza
Wonton Soup
Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
More near Trenton to explore
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(41 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1543 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(534 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(817 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston