Chocolate mousse in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Diamond's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse$6.95
More about Diamond's
Item pic

 

Arlee’s Raw Blends - Trenton

25 South Warren Street, Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Parfait$6.99
Avocado, Raw Cacao, Dates, Cashews, Coconut Oil, Agave, Vanilla
100% ORGANIC
More about Arlee’s Raw Blends - Trenton

