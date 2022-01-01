Clams in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD
The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
2275 Kuser Rd, Hamilton
|Clams Casino
|$8.00
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
|White Clam Sauce
|Red Clam Sauce
Slice Of Brooklyn
1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township
|Clam Pizza (Classic Round)
|$24.00
Cheese blend, baby clams, garlic, lemon, butter, white wine and parsley.
|Clam (BigBen Style)
|$31.00
Hand stretched thick Sicilian, cheese blend, baby clams, garlic, lemon, butter, white wine and parsley.
|Clam Pizzette (Personal)
|$16.00
cheese blend, baby clams, garlic, lemon, butter, white wine and parsley