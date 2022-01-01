Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve clams

The Stone Terrace by John Henry's image

SEAFOOD

The Stone Terrace by John Henry's

2275 Kuser Rd, Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (959 reviews)
Takeout
Clams Casino$8.00
More about The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
Consumer pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
White Clam Sauce
Red Clam Sauce
More about Villaggio Iccara
Item pic

 

Slice Of Brooklyn

1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Pizza (Classic Round)$24.00
Cheese blend, baby clams, garlic, lemon, butter, white wine and parsley.
Clam (BigBen Style)$31.00
Hand stretched thick Sicilian, cheese blend, baby clams, garlic, lemon, butter, white wine and parsley.
Clam Pizzette (Personal)$16.00
cheese blend, baby clams, garlic, lemon, butter, white wine and parsley
More about Slice Of Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Marsilio's Kitchen

71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clams Casino$14.00
middle neck clams / peppers / onions / bacon / butter / white wine
More about Marsilio's Kitchen

