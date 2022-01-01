Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Cookies
Trenton restaurants that serve cookies
Rossi's Bar & Grill
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$5.99
More about Rossi's Bar & Grill
The Brookwood Cafe
3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville
No reviews yet
Cookies and Cream Waffle
$11.99
More about The Brookwood Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton
Rigatoni
California Burgers
Chicken Soup
Ravioli
Sauteed Spinach
Hot And Sour Soup
Bread Pudding
Antipasto Salad
More near Trenton to explore
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(532 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(51 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1695 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(577 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston