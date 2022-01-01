Egg rolls in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Egg Rolls
Trenton restaurants that serve egg rolls
SEAFOOD
Kuo Social
2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville
Avg 4.4
(1207 reviews)
Filet Mignon Egg Roll
$7.49
More about Kuo Social
Bagel House
4324 S. Broad Street, Trenton
No reviews yet
Pork Roll Egg Cheese
$5.50
More about Bagel House
The Brookwood Cafe
3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville
No reviews yet
Pork Roll & Egg Sandwich
$7.00
More about The Brookwood Cafe
