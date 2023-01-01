Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich (GFP)$0.00
Homemade egg salad, sliced tomato, bibb lettuce, 8 grain bread
More about UDC
The Brookwood Cafe image

 

The Brookwood Cafe

3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Eggs Sandwich$8.25
Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich$8.25
Two Eggs Sandwich$6.50
More about The Brookwood Cafe

