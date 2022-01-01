Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve enchiladas

TacoRito of Robbinsville

2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville

Spicy Carne Enchiladas$13.80
Carne Enchiladas$13.30
This isn’t your average corn tortilla-wrapped enchilada. Actually it’s not an enchilada at all.Rather it’s a tender pork marinated in spicy Mexican sauces then sautéed with onions and served with , homemade beans and flavorful Mexican yellow rice.
Enchiladas$0.00
You get four corn tortillas, each stuffed with your choice of meat and your choice of green or red salsa then topped with onion, tomato and lettuce and served with homemade beans, sour cream, and a side of flavorful Mexican yellow rice.
Salsa Verde – Green Sauce (medium): Our homemade salsa verde sauce is made with a blend of fresh ingredients and spices including: tomatillos, fresh chilies, fresh jalapeno,cilantro, onions and garlic.
Salsa Rojo – Red sauce (medium): Just like our Green salsa, this one is made with mixture of spices and fresh ingredients including: tomato, fresh chilies, de arbol pepper, roasted garlic and onion.
UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

Beef Enchiladas (GF)$0.00
Hand-rolled stuffed tortillas, seasoned ground beef, homemade enchilada sauce, black olives, green chiles, scallions, grated cheddar
