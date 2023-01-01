Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve fajitas

Rossi’s Bar & Grill image

 

Rossi's Bar & Grill

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
More about Rossi's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

TacoRito of Robbinsville

2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita-$0.00
Sauteed with butter, Peppers, onions and cilantro in our fajita seasoning Served with rice and beans and tortillas with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Fajitas-Rito$2.60
Your choice of meat, cooked with pepper,onions,cilantro and our fajita seasoning. Then we put it inside a burrito wrapped and add fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, mixed Mexican cheese, sour cream and rice and beans.
Fajita-Bowl$2.50
More about TacoRito of Robbinsville

