Fish tacos in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve fish tacos

Rossi’s Bar & Grill image

 

Rossi's Bar & Grill

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Fish Tacos$14.99
More about Rossi's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos!!$0.00
Fresh local fluke, spicy marinade, Mexican slaw, pico de Gallo, spicy mayo, mission tortillas, picked cilantro
More about UDC

Map

Map

