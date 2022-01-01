Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve fudge

Kuo Social image

SEAFOOD

Kuo Social

2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake$8.00
More about Kuo Social
Consumer pic

PIES

Country Gardens Farm Market

42 Robbinsville Edinburg Rd, Robinsville

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fudge-Pumpkin$5.99
More about Country Gardens Farm Market

