Fudge in Trenton

Trenton restaurants that serve fudge
SEAFOOD
Kuo Social
2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville
Avg 4.4
(1207 reviews)
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$8.00
More about Kuo Social
PIES
Country Gardens Farm Market
42 Robbinsville Edinburg Rd, Robinsville
Avg 4.9
(39 reviews)
Fudge-Pumpkin
$5.99
More about Country Gardens Farm Market
