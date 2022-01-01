Garlic knots in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve garlic knots
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
|Garlic Knots
|$0.66
|Garlic Knots 🥡
Served with our marinara sauce
|Garlic Knots 10 pc
|$6.60
Slice Of Brooklyn
1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township
|LG Tray Of Garlic Knot Sandwiches
|$50.00
Pick 12 Sliders And we Will Cut Them In 2 for you.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
|Garlic Knot Sliders (PICK 3)
|$15.00
1.) Chicken Milanese with Sautéed Spinach and Provolone cheese
2.) Eggplant Parmesan
3.) Meatball Parmesan
4.) Chicken Parmesan
5.) Proscuitto with Roasted Red Pepper and Mozzarella Cheese