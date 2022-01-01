Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve grilled chicken

TacoRito image

 

TacoRito

2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Piece Grilled Chicken with rice and beans$12.50
add Grilled chicken breast (6.5 oz)$4.25
More about TacoRito
The Brookwood Cafe image

 

The Brookwood Cafe

3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar$13.50
More about The Brookwood Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.29
Fire-roasted chicken with carrots, tomatoes, olives, and croutons over romaine lettuce with our house dressing.
More about Villaggio Iccara
Item pic

 

Slice Of Brooklyn

1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken breast, field greens, tomatoes, onions, toasted pecans, goat cheese, dried cranberries with honey balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Slice Of Brooklyn

