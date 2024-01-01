Grilled chicken wraps in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
|Grilled Chicken Cesar Wrap (GFP)
|$0.00
herb grilled chicken, shredded romaine, tomatoes, roasted garlic Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic + herb croutons, spinach wrap
*Gluten free wrap w/ no croutons available*
|Grilled Chicken and Hummus Wrap (VP)
|$0.00
Grilled Chicken, Hummus, Romaine, Tomatoes, Mixed Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Oregano Vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap (GFP)
|$0.00
Grilled marinated chicken, pesto aioli, sun-dried tomato, spinach, shaved parmesan, in a wrap
Deerpath Bagels & Burgers - 691 Route 130, Hamilton Township, NJ 08691
691 Route 130, Hamilton Township
|Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, Avocado & Grilled Chicken
|Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato