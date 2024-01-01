Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Trenton

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

Grilled Chicken Cesar Wrap (GFP)$0.00
herb grilled chicken, shredded romaine, tomatoes, roasted garlic Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic + herb croutons, spinach wrap
*Gluten free wrap w/ no croutons available*
Grilled Chicken and Hummus Wrap (VP)$0.00
Grilled Chicken, Hummus, Romaine, Tomatoes, Mixed Greek Olives, Feta Cheese, Oregano Vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap (GFP)$0.00
Grilled marinated chicken, pesto aioli, sun-dried tomato, spinach, shaved parmesan, in a wrap
Deerpath Bagels & Burgers - 691 Route 130, Hamilton Township, NJ 08691

691 Route 130, Hamilton Township

Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap$10.00
Romaine lettuce, Avocado & Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap$10.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
