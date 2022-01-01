Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Forest Ham + Arugula Sandwich$0.00
Black Forest ham, peppery local arugula, local tomato, red onion, dijon mustard, herb aioli
More about UDC
The Brookwood Cafe image

 

The Brookwood Cafe

3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Eggs Sandwich$8.25
More about The Brookwood Cafe

