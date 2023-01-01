Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Home fries in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Home Fries
Trenton restaurants that serve home fries
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
No reviews yet
Home Fries
$0.00
More about UDC
The Brookwood Cafe
3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville
No reviews yet
Grilled Home Fries
$2.99
Home Fries
$2.99
Home Fries w/Onions
$3.50
More about The Brookwood Cafe
