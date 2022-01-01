Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot and sour soup in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Kuo Social image

SEAFOOD

Kuo Social

2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Hot & Sour Soup$6.95
More about Kuo Social
Thai ginger image

 

Thai ginger

1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
70. Hot & Sour Noodle Soup$18.00
Colossal shrimp, finely diced chicken, rice noodle, bean sprout
More about Thai ginger

