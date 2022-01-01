Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jerk chicken in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Jerk Chicken
Trenton restaurants that serve jerk chicken
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
No reviews yet
Jerk Chicken Wings, Rice + Peas (GF)
$0.00
Caribbean jerk chicken wings, authentic style rice + peas, and sweet plantains
More about UDC
Chic Gourmet Empanadas
2465 South Broad Street, White Horse
No reviews yet
Jerk Chicken
$6.00
More about Chic Gourmet Empanadas
Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton
Sauteed Spinach
Chicken Teriyaki
Rigatoni
Garden Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Salmon Salad
Turkey Clubs
Tortellini
More near Trenton to explore
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(580 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1876 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(930 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston