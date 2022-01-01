Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Trenton

Go
Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale + Wild Rice Salad (VP)$0.00
Massaged kale, hand torn marinated mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, wild rice, lemon shallot vinaigrette
More about UDC
Item pic

 

Arlee’s Raw Blends - Trenton

25 South Warren Street, Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KALE SALAD W GRANNY SMITH APPLE$6.99
Kale, Lemon, Cayenne, Paprika, Dates, Almonds, Raisins, Granny Smith Apples, Pink Himalayan Salt, Olive Oil
100% ORGANIC
KALE LEMON HERB SALAD$5.99
Kale, Celery, Carrots, Raisins, Dates, Lemon Juice, Hemp Seeds, Pink Himalayan Salt
100% ORGANIC
KALE PESTO SALAD$6.99
Kale, Almonds, Carrots, Olive Oil, Garlic, Pink Himalayan Salt, Cashews, Acidophiles Scallions
100% ORGANIC
More about Arlee’s Raw Blends - Trenton

Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton

Salad Wrap

Carbonara

Curry

Edamame

Thai Salad

Cucumber Salad

Cake

Hot And Sour Soup

Map

More near Trenton to explore

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1876 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston