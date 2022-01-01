Kale salad in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve kale salad
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
|Kale + Wild Rice Salad (VP)
|$0.00
Massaged kale, hand torn marinated mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, wild rice, lemon shallot vinaigrette
Arlee’s Raw Blends - Trenton
25 South Warren Street, Trenton
|KALE SALAD W GRANNY SMITH APPLE
|$6.99
Kale, Lemon, Cayenne, Paprika, Dates, Almonds, Raisins, Granny Smith Apples, Pink Himalayan Salt, Olive Oil
100% ORGANIC
|KALE LEMON HERB SALAD
|$5.99
Kale, Celery, Carrots, Raisins, Dates, Lemon Juice, Hemp Seeds, Pink Himalayan Salt
100% ORGANIC
|KALE PESTO SALAD
|$6.99
Kale, Almonds, Carrots, Olive Oil, Garlic, Pink Himalayan Salt, Cashews, Acidophiles Scallions
100% ORGANIC