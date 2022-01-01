Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Key lime pies in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Key Lime Pies
Trenton restaurants that serve key lime pies
SEAFOOD
Kuo Social
2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville
Avg 4.4
(1207 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$8.00
More about Kuo Social
PIES
Country Gardens Farm Market
42 Robbinsville Edinburg Rd, Robinsville
Avg 4.9
(39 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$17.00
A tangy classic, filled with key lime filling in a delicious graham cracker crust.
More about Country Gardens Farm Market
