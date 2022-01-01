Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Trenton

Go
Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve key lime pies

Kuo Social image

SEAFOOD

Kuo Social

2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Kuo Social
Item pic

PIES

Country Gardens Farm Market

42 Robbinsville Edinburg Rd, Robinsville

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$17.00
A tangy classic, filled with key lime filling in a delicious graham cracker crust.
More about Country Gardens Farm Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton

Cake

Chicken Soup

Gnocchi

Italian Subs

Jerk Chicken

Fried Rice

Clams

Tortellini

Map

More near Trenton to explore

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1815 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston