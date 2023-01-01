Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lentil soup in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Lentil Soup
Trenton restaurants that serve lentil soup
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
Avg 4.5
(388 reviews)
"Soup of the Day" Lentil Soup
$8.00
Homemade Lentil Soup in a vegetable stock
More about Diamond's
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup (V/GF)
More about UDC
Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton
Bread Pudding
Stromboli
Antipasto Salad
Meatball Subs
Salad Wrap
Quinoa Salad
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Soup
More near Trenton to explore
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(690 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(73 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2284 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(728 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1081 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(363 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston