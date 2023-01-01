Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve lentil soup

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
"Soup of the Day" Lentil Soup$8.00
Homemade Lentil Soup in a vegetable stock
More about Diamond's
UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
Lentil Soup (V/GF)
More about UDC

