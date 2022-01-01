Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Mussels
Trenton restaurants that serve mussels
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
No reviews yet
Mussels
$12.90
Mussels Fra Diavolo
More about Villaggio Iccara
Marsilio's Kitchen
71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton
No reviews yet
Mussels
$15.00
spicy marinara sauce / or butter garlic basil sauce / plum tomatoes
More about Marsilio's Kitchen
