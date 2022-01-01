Pork chops in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve pork chops
Rossi’s Bar & Grill
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$19.99
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
|Prime Broiled Pork Chop
|$39.00
16 oz. French center cut prime pork chop seasoned and grilled
Thai ginger
1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton
|Ginger Pork Chop
|$16.00
Grilled chicken topped with traditional Asian sauce
|73 .Pork Chop Udon Soup
|$16.00
Pork chop, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout traditional udon soup
|75. Pork Chop Ramen Soup
|$16.00
Pork chop, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout traditional ramen soup
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
|Pork Chop Giambotta
|$23.89
Pan-seared pork chop with caramelized onions, peppers, mushrooms, and potatoes
|Signature Pork Chop
|$24.89
Pan-seared pork chop with roasted shallots, pancetta, sautéed mushrooms, cabernet reduction