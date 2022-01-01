Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Trenton

Go
Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve pork chops

Rossi’s Bar & Grill image

 

Rossi’s Bar & Grill

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Pork Chop$19.99
More about Rossi’s Bar & Grill
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Broiled Pork Chop$39.00
16 oz. French center cut prime pork chop seasoned and grilled
More about Diamond's
Item pic

 

Thai ginger

1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ginger Pork Chop$16.00
Grilled chicken topped with traditional Asian sauce
73 .Pork Chop Udon Soup$16.00
Pork chop, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout traditional udon soup
75. Pork Chop Ramen Soup$16.00
Pork chop, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout traditional ramen soup
More about Thai ginger
Consumer pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop Giambotta$23.89
Pan-seared pork chop with caramelized onions, peppers, mushrooms, and potatoes
Signature Pork Chop$24.89
Pan-seared pork chop with roasted shallots, pancetta, sautéed mushrooms, cabernet reduction
More about Villaggio Iccara
Marsilio's Kitchen image

 

Marsilio's Kitchen

71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop$32.00
fennel / roasted tomato / white wine / caper pan sauce
Pork Chop Carbonara$32.00
grilled pork chop / brandy cream sauce / onion / pancetta /
More about Marsilio's Kitchen

