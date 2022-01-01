Quesadillas in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve quesadillas
Rossi’s Bar & Grill
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville
|Quesadillas
|$11.99
Fresh flour tortillas stuffed with pico de gallo, juicy grilled cicken and Mexican cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
TacoRito
2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville
|Crazy Quesadilla
This is not your average quesadilla, this guy is stuffed with everything! Corn, cilantro, guacamole, Mexican cream, peppers, cheese, meat, pico de gio, lettuce, tomato and off course, love.
|Mini Quesadilla
|American Quesadilla
An Amero-Mexican classic. Cheddar cheese, Montreal jack cheese, onions and peppers and your choice of proteins. between 13 inch flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.