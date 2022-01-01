Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Rossi’s Bar & Grill

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville

Quesadillas$11.99
Fresh flour tortillas stuffed with pico de gallo, juicy grilled cicken and Mexican cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
TacoRito

2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville

Crazy Quesadilla
This is not your average quesadilla, this guy is stuffed with everything! Corn, cilantro, guacamole, Mexican cream, peppers, cheese, meat, pico de gio, lettuce, tomato and off course, love.
Mini Quesadilla
American Quesadilla
An Amero-Mexican classic. Cheddar cheese, Montreal jack cheese, onions and peppers and your choice of proteins. between 13 inch flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
