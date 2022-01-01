Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quinoa salad in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Quinoa Salad
Trenton restaurants that serve quinoa salad
TacoRito
2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville
No reviews yet
pineapple quinoa salad
More about TacoRito
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
No reviews yet
Quinoa Salad
$11.40
Peas, asparagus, chickpeas, feta cheese, romaine
More about Villaggio Iccara
Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton
Mac And Cheese
Garlic Knots
Coleslaw
Filet Mignon
Edamame
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wraps
French Fries
More near Trenton to explore
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(41 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1543 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(534 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(817 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston