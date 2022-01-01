Ravioli in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Rossi’s Bar & Grill
Rossi’s Bar & Grill
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville
|Kids Ravioli
|$7.99
5 giant cheese stuffed revioli buttered or with fresh marinara and bread
|Ravioli Rose
|$16.99
Cheese stuffed ravioli in our tomato basil cream pan sauce
More about Villaggio Iccara
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
|Cheese Ravioli
|$11.99
Ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with tomato sauce.
|Ravioli W. Meatballs Family Meal
|$44.99
Includes House Salad And Rolls
|Spinach Ravioli
|$18.99
Cream sauce with chicken, sundried tomatoes and bacon