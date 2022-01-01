Ravioli in Trenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rossi’s Bar & Grill image

 

Rossi’s Bar & Grill

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Ravioli$7.99
5 giant cheese stuffed revioli buttered or with fresh marinara and bread
Ravioli Rose$16.99
Cheese stuffed ravioli in our tomato basil cream pan sauce
More about Rossi’s Bar & Grill
Diamond's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HS Cheese Ravioli$17.95
More about Diamond's
Consumer pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Ravioli$11.99
Ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with tomato sauce.
Ravioli W. Meatballs Family Meal$44.99
Includes House Salad And Rolls
Spinach Ravioli$18.99
Cream sauce with chicken, sundried tomatoes and bacon
More about Villaggio Iccara

