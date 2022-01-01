Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Trenton

Go
Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

TacoRito of Robbinsville

2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
TacoRito Rice Bowl$0.00
Fresh cabbage, squeeze lime juice, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, onions, chipotle mayo, creamy chili verde, garlic yellow rice and your choice of steak or chicken.
Baja Rice Bowl$0.00
Garlic yellow rice, fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pineapples, salsa verde, sweet corn,and jalapeno. Your choice of Proteins.
Rice Bowl (build your own)$0.00
Burrito bowl, choose your own toppings or go with our standard toppings.
More about TacoRito of Robbinsville
Item pic

 

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Mushroom Rice Bowl (V/GFP)$0.00
crispy shimeji mushroom I fluffy jasmine rice | pickled daikon & carrot I edamame I furikake I steamed broccoli I sesame ginger ponzu
Crispy Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowl (V)$0.00
crispy teriyaki tofu, fluffy jasmine rice, radish, scallions, snap peas, cucumber, arugula, ginger-lemon dressing
More about UDC

Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton

Wontons

Tomato Salad

Hot And Sour Soup

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Wraps

Mozzarella Sticks

Vodka Pizza

Map

More near Trenton to explore

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1842 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston