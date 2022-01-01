Rice bowls in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve rice bowls
TacoRito of Robbinsville
2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville
|TacoRito Rice Bowl
|$0.00
Fresh cabbage, squeeze lime juice, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, onions, chipotle mayo, creamy chili verde, garlic yellow rice and your choice of steak or chicken.
|Baja Rice Bowl
|$0.00
Garlic yellow rice, fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pineapples, salsa verde, sweet corn,and jalapeno. Your choice of Proteins.
|Rice Bowl (build your own)
|$0.00
Burrito bowl, choose your own toppings or go with our standard toppings.
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
|Crispy Mushroom Rice Bowl (V/GFP)
|$0.00
crispy shimeji mushroom I fluffy jasmine rice | pickled daikon & carrot I edamame I furikake I steamed broccoli I sesame ginger ponzu
|Crispy Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowl (V)
|$0.00
crispy teriyaki tofu, fluffy jasmine rice, radish, scallions, snap peas, cucumber, arugula, ginger-lemon dressing