Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Trenton

Go
Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve rice pudding

Mama Dude's image

 

Mama Dude's

11 SUNNYBRAE BLVD, Hamilton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding w/ Peach Jam$6.00
Rice Pudding$5.00
Rice Pudding$5.00
More about Mama Dude's
Consumer pic

PIES

Country Gardens Farm Market

42 Robbinsville Edinburg Rd, Robinsville

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding$2.99
More about Country Gardens Farm Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton

Chicken Noodles

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Thai Salad

Ham Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Fries

Turkey Bacon

Chili

Map

More near Trenton to explore

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1921 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (943 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston