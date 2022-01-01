Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve salmon

Kuo Social image

SEAFOOD

Kuo Social

2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Poke$15.95
Seared Salmon Salad$18.95
More about Kuo Social
Rossi’s Bar & Grill image

 

Rossi’s Bar & Grill

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$19.99
Fresh grilled salmon served over sauteed spinach or broccoli rabe
More about Rossi’s Bar & Grill
Diamond's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Florentine$38.00
Wild Scottish salmon pan seared in a light cream sauce with spinach and mushrooms
More about Diamond's
Thai ginger image

 

Thai ginger

1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
56. Salmon terri$24.00
55. Salmon mango$24.00
More about Thai ginger
Consumer pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Portofino
Over wilted spinach in a lemon cream sauce
More about Villaggio Iccara
Marsilio's Kitchen image

 

Marsilio's Kitchen

71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuscan Salmon$30.00
Salmon$30.00
7oz / roasted vegetable / lemon broth / tarragon
More about Marsilio's Kitchen

