Salmon in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD
Kuo Social
2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville
|Salmon Poke
|$15.95
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$18.95
Rossi’s Bar & Grill
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.99
Fresh grilled salmon served over sauteed spinach or broccoli rabe
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
|Salmon Florentine
|$38.00
Wild Scottish salmon pan seared in a light cream sauce with spinach and mushrooms
Thai ginger
1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton
|56. Salmon terri
|$24.00
|55. Salmon mango
|$24.00
Villaggio Iccara
104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville
|Salmon Portofino
Over wilted spinach in a lemon cream sauce