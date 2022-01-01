Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve scallops

Kuo Social image

SEAFOOD

Kuo Social

2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallops w/ XO Sauce$32.95
More about Kuo Social
Consumer pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Viking Village Sea Scallops$34.95
Pan seared Viking sea scallops over a crispy pancetta, asparagus and asiago risotto, chive oil
More about Villaggio Iccara

