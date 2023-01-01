Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Short ribs in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Short Ribs
Trenton restaurants that serve short ribs
Rossi's Bar & Grill
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville
No reviews yet
Guiness Braised Short Ribs
$26.99
More about Rossi's Bar & Grill
Louies - New - 1111 US-130 North
1111 US-130 North, Robbinsville
No reviews yet
Boneless Short Rib
$38.00
More about Louies - New - 1111 US-130 North
Browse other tasty dishes in Trenton
Quinoa Salad
Spaghetti
Shrimp Scampi
Prosciutto
Burritos
Carbonara
Tiramisu
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
More near Trenton to explore
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1978 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(648 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(964 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston