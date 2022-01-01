Shrimp rolls in Trenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kuo Social image

SEAFOOD

Kuo Social

2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp And Crab Egg Roll$12.95
More about Kuo Social
Item pic

 

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Shrimp Roll$0.00
Grilled cajun shrimp, chives, thin sliced scallions, lemon zest, dukes mayo, Bibb lettuce, brioche top cut toasted bun
More about UDC

