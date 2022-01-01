Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp rolls in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Shrimp Rolls
Trenton restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
SEAFOOD
Kuo Social
2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville
Avg 4.4
(1207 reviews)
Shrimp And Crab Egg Roll
$12.95
More about Kuo Social
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
No reviews yet
Cajun Shrimp Roll
$0.00
Grilled cajun shrimp, chives, thin sliced scallions, lemon zest, dukes mayo, Bibb lettuce, brioche top cut toasted bun
More about UDC
